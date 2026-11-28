Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-112 result today 28/11/2026: ₹12 cr first prize for JC 234427 | Check complete list
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit their prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes must surrender their tickets along with valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card in person, by post, or through approved banks.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Pooja Bumper BR-112 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 2 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹12 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹50 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh, a fourth prize of ₹3 lakh and a fifth prize of ₹2 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹12 cr – JC 234427
(Consolation prize of ₹100000 for all remaining series)
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.