Gehlot clashes with Rajasthan governor, calls for Assembly session

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok gehlot has accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of delaying an Assembly Session at the earliest.

To put pressure of the governor, Gehlot along with around 100 MLAs supporting him reached the Raj Bhawan in a show of strength.

The MLAs arrived in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days.

Before the visit, Gehlot called their meeting at the hotel and also addressed mediapersons, telling them that the Congress wants an Assembly session from Monday.

'Governor under pressure'

Gehlot had on Friday accused Mishra of being under pressure to not call a state assembly session.

Gehlot said the state government requested the governor to call an assembly session but he has not yet issued the order.

"We want an assembly session from Monday," he told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping.

"The governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure," he added.

Reprieve for Pilot

Gehlot is going all out for a test of strength in the Assembly after the Rajasthan High Court ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notices issued by the assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

The notices were served by the assembly speaker to the MLAs on July 14 after the party complained to him that the legislators had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings last week.

The Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they "voluntarily" give up the membership of the party which they represent in the House.

The Pilot camp, however, argued that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session.

The dissident MLAs challenged the notices through the writ petition which was taken up by the bench on Friday last week and arguments were held.

Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the party's state unit after he rebelled against Gehlot.

(with inputs from PTI)