Weekend Reads: How the very fabric of Democracy ended up in the hands of a few 'platforms', and more

Here are the ten must-read pieces from around the world:

1. Ann Ravel, the former chair of the Federal Election Commission argues that the integrity of the 2020 US election is largely in the hands of social media platforms. Democracy will only work if these platforms grow up, she writes in the WIRED.

Ladakh

2. The clear night sky over India and China's hostile border offers hope for the future, writes Raghu Karnad and Anmol Tikoo in The New Yorker.

3. India and China were both rising together until China just raced away. Now, while China challenges yesterday’s sole superpower, India finds its zone of influence challenged, if not constrained, writes TN Ninan in ThePrint.

4. Whether you draw your clues from scripture or science, the writing is in the skies over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, US. The Four Horsemen are mounted and the apocalypse feels nigh. Yet we have tools to stop it, writes Art Cullen in The Guardian.

5. A professor thought he had created a class that could explore society’s fissures through a single sport. Then the pandemic struck, and basketball became more relevant than ever - in The New York Times.

US President Donald Trump

6. American presidents, when they talk about the country’s space program, often reach for grandiose terms. Donald Trump too. In her article for The Atlantic, Marina Koren argues that Trump's use of the phrase "manifest destiny", ressurected from the US history book, sends a worrying signal about who belongs in America's future in space and who doesn't.

7. Is Hindi being imposed on the states of the Indian Union that don’t speak the language? Scroll's Shoaib Daniyal investigates.

8. The Centre has allowed schools to reopen partially for students from Classes 9 to 12 in a staggered manner from 21 September 2020. But can India really go back to school now? The Quint's Anthony S Rozario asks the all important question.

9. IPL 2020 will see no packed stadiums this season and will be without its usual parties that go well into the night. But one aspect is likely to remain constant - the tournament's record of creating new cricketing superstars. BBC has curated a list of players they think have all the potential to become the new faces of Indian cricket.

10. Adapting the well-loved, 1,500-page Vikram Seth novel into the six-episode miniseries that's closing the Toronto Film Festival involved equal parts labor and love. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Mira Nair explains how she found the heart of the story and in the process recreated a lost era in India.

