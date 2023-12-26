Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Makeshift bridge for Xmas celebration collapses in Neyyanttinkara, several injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2023 10:45 AM IST
neyyattinkara-footbridge-collapse
A temporary bridge was set up for people to cross over a wall to the other side to see a waterfall and a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus along with other decorations. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A makeshift wooden bridge, constructed as part of Christmas celebrations at Poovar near Neyyattinkara, collapsed on Monday night, causing injuries to several persons. Police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived at the site, moving the injured to the hospital.

The accident happened around 9 pm on Monday during a Christmas crib exhibition held at Puruthivila Bypass Junction by Thirupuram Grama Panchayat. 

A temporary bridge was set up for people to cross over a wall to the other side to see a waterfall and a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus along with other decorations. 

RELATED ARTICLES

According to police, the bridge couldn't withstand the weight of the group walking on it, causing it to tilt to one side and toppling everyone.

The bridge was just around five feet above the ground and was meant to support a few people at a time, said a police officer. "However, several persons climbed onto it simultaneously which resulted in the accident", he added.

Over ten individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently admitted to Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital and Mims Hospital. Among them, two are seriously injured and may be transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.