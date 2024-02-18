Ashwin to return for last two days of Rajkot Test

Rajkot: Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be back in action and compete in the remainder of the third Test against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.



Ashwin was forced to leave for Chennai to attend to his ailing mother, hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.

"The BCCI is pleased to announce the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," BCCI said in a statement.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match," the statement added.

The BCCI also lauded every stakeholder for showing empathy during a critical phase for the star cricketer.

"The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field.

"Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times."

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had hinted about Ashwin's imminent return on-air while commentating for the host broadcaster before the start of the proceedings on day four.