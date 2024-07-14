KCA's initiative to raise awareness about child sexual abuse

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has teamed up with Team Dil Se to raise awareness about child sexual abuse.



"We are proud to announce our partnership with Team Dil Se to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. Together, we aim to educate, support, and protect children through our combined efforts and initiatives. Let's join hands together to ensure a safer future for our young athletes," wrote KCA on its official Facebook page.

The move comes at a time when a former KCA coach Manu has been arrested on the complaint of molesting minor trainees.

Manu admitted to sexually abusing a minor trainee at a lodge in Tenkasi six years ago, the police have said. Six cases of sexual abuse, which allegedly took place in the 2017-18 period, have been registered against Manu. He has yet to confess to the other complaints.