Shikhar Dhawan's top five knocks

Dashing Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan retired from all forms of the game on Saturday. The left-hander was one of the most stylish Indian left-handers and leaves the fans with plenty of memories. The 38-year-old, nicknamed 'Gabbar', burst on the international arena with a sensational 187 on his debut Test against Australia at Mohali in 2013.



Dhawan could not quite build on his early success in the longer format of the game. But he made a name for himself in white-ball cricket, especially in the one-day version. He formed a terrific partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Starting with the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, Dhawan and Rohit continued to set the stage on fire in major events till the 2019 ICC World Cup. Onmanorama picks Dhawan's top five knocks in international cricket.

1. 187 vs Australia, Mohali Test, 2013

Dhawan had to wait for a long time to make his Test debut. But the Delhi player made the most of the opportunity when the selectors dropped a struggling Virender Sehwag from the squad after the second Test at Hyderabad. Dhawan and his opening partner Murali Vijay sent the Aussies on a leather hunt as they added 289 after the visitors made 408 in their first innings. Dhawan brought up the fastest debut hundred as he reached the landmark off just 85 balls. This was sweet revenge for Dhawan as he had fallen for a duck on his ODI debut against the same opponents in 2010.

Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay at the end of the third day of the 2013 Mohali Test. File photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan via Manorama Archives

Dhawan made a sparkling 187 off 174 balls, with the help of 33 fours and a couple of sixes as India gained a first-innings lead of 91 runs. Dhawan, who did not bat in the Indian second innings after picking up an injury while fielding, was named player of the match as the home side won by six wickets to seal the series.

2. 115 vs New Zealand, Auckland Test, 2014

Shikhar Dhawan scored a gusty hunded against New Zealand in the 2014 Auckland Test. File photo: AFP/Michael Bradley

Dhawan produced his finest Test knock abroad in the series opener against the Black Caps at the Eden Park. India stormed back into the contest after conceding huge first-innings lead of 301 by bundling out the Kiwis for 105 in the second innings. Set an imposing target of 407, Dhawan mixed caution with aggression to keep India in the contest. He put on 126 for the third wicket along with Virat Kohli (67) to take India to 222/2. But left-arm pacer Neil Wagner accounted for the two set batters to set up a 40-run win for the home side. Dhawan's 211-ball stint was laced with 12 fours and a six.

3. 137 vs South Africa, Melbourne, 2015 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan scored a dazzling ton at the MCG in the 2015 World Cup. File photo: AFP/Mal Fairclough

Dhawan produced a top knock during the Pool B match against the Proteas at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit was run out for a duck after M S Dhoni opted to bat. However, Dhawan was in regal touch and his splendid 137 fired India to 307/7. He was involved in back-to-back century partnerships along with Kohli (46) and Ajinkya Rahane (79) for the second and third wicket. Dhawan's 146-ball innings was studded with 16 fours and two sixes. He was adjudged player of the match as India scored a thumping 130-run win to register their maiden victory over South Africa in the mega event.

4. 117 vs Australia at the Oval, 2019 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan braved a hairline fracture to notch up a ton in the 2019 World Cup. File photo: AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar

Dhawan yet again proved he was a man for the big occasion as he smashed a brilliant ton in the league match against the Aussies. Dhawan fought on after being hit on his left thumb early in the innings by Pat Cummins. Dhawan and Rohit added 127 after Kohli chose to bat. Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls with the help of 16 fours. India amassed 352/5 and emerged winners by 36 runs. Dhawan was the natural choice for the player-of-the-match award. Later, it was revealed that he had suffered a hairline fracture and the injury cut short his World Cup.

5. 114 vs South Africa, Cardiff, 2013 Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan in action against South Africa in the 2013 Champions Trophy. File photo: AFP/Andrew Yates

This match signalled the arrival of the Dhawan-Rohit combination. South African captain AB de Villiers was left to rue his decision as the two stitched together 127 for the opening wicket after being put in to bat. Rohit made 65 off 81 balls, while Dhawan notched up 114 off 94 balls. His glorious innings contained 12 fours and a six. India raked up 331/7 and won the match by 26 runs. This was just the perfect start for the Men in Blue as they went on to clinch the tournament with an unbeaten record. Dhawan, who won the player-of-the-match in this opening group match, was also named player-of-the-series.