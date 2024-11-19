Sanju Samson has been named captain of the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament.

Kerala's Ranji Trophy captain, Sachin Baby, is part of an 18-member squad comprising Vishnu Vinod and Basil Thampi. Veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena is the only guest player in the squad.

The tournament will be played between November 23 and December 3. Kerala is in Group E alongside Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Services and Nagaland. Kerala's first match is against Services in Hyderabad.

Sanju was part of India's successful tour of South Africa. The swashbuckling top-order batter hit two centuries in the four-match series, which India won 3-1.

Squad: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Rohan Kunnummal, Jalaj Saxena, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Thampi, Salman Nizar, Abdul Bazith, Akhil Scaria, Ajnas M, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Vaisakh Chandran, Vinod Kumar C V, Basil N P, Sharafuddeen N M, Nidheesh M D