Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said discussions are afoot with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to settle the long-running cricketing dispute with India 'once and for all'.

After attending Pakistan's win over India in the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai, Naqvi expressed hope that the imbroglio over a hybrid model for next year's ICC Champions Trophy could be resolved.

Even though Naqvi did not specify how it could be achieved, the PCB seems to have accepted the ICC's demand to shift India's Champions Trophy matches to the UAE. Pakistan is the sole host for the event, which is expected to take place in February-March.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been adamant that it would not send Team India to its warring neighbour, a custom in place since 2008 after the Mumbai Terror Attacks involving Pakistani citizens.

"We will do what is best for cricket. Whatever formula is adopted will be on equal footing," Naqvi told journalists. "We presented our point of view; the Indians gave theirs. The aim is to have a win-win situation. Victory for cricket is more important," he said. Earlier on the day, Naqvi called on Emirates Cricket Board chief Mubashir Usmani in Dubai. Usmani is also the chairman of ICC's associate members' committee.

Naqvi said the PCB was unwilling to compromise on Pakistan's pride, hinting at the possibility that it could come up with a face-saving formula even if India does not visit. "The most important thing for Pakistan is its pride. Cricket must win, and Pakistan must have its pride," Naqvi said.

"It can't be one-sided: We going to India and they not visiting us. Whatever talks are ongoing now are to settle it once and for all. Whatever happens, we will be on equal footing. "Whatever discussions take place won't just be with the Champions Trophy in mind, but for the long-term," Naqvi said.