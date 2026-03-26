The Indian men’s cricket team’s international home season will kickstart at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala in September.

The Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom in the state capital will host the first match of an ODI series against the West Indies on September 27. Guwahati (Sept 30) and New Chandigarh (Oct 3) will host the other matches in the series.

The Windies will play a five-match T20I series thereafter, with matches to be played at Lucknow (Oct 6), Ranchi (Oct 9), Indore (Oct 11), Hyderabad (Oct 14) and Bengaluru (Oct 17). Sri Lanka will visit India for a three-match ODI and T20I series in December before Zimbabwe arrive in the New Year to play three ODIs.

Thiruvananthapuram last hosted the fifth T20I of a series against New Zealand on January 31. It was the last series before the T20 World Cup.

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The match witnessed Sanju Samson's first appearance in front of his home crowd in India colours. Sanju has not played an ODI for India since December 2023. He was the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup, which India retained in style. It would be intersting to see if Sanju is recalled for the ODIs.

Last November, Thiruvananthapuram hosted three Women's T20Is between India and Sri Lanka.

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The Greenfield Stadium is the only venue in Kerala approved for international cricket matches. The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, which has hosted several international and IPL matches, is now a football-only venue.