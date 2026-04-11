Never doubt Sanju Samson. Fans of the Indian cricket team found out during the T20 World Cup that he delivered in style. And on Saturday, the fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were rewarded for their patience as their star wicketkeeper batter hit an unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 in Chennai.

Sanju scored an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, hitting four sixes and 15 boundaries to power CSK to 212/2. Sanju had struggled for runs in his first three matches with CSK, making just 6, 7 and 9. But he put an end to that brief period of crisis with a fourth IPL ton.

CSK won the match by 23 runs as DC were reduced to 189, with Jamie Overton bagging 4/18 and Anshul Kamboj taking 3/35. Tristan Stubbs top scored for DC with 60 off 38. The win was a first for CSK this season after three defeats in a row.

Sanju forged a 113-run stand for the second wicket with Ayush Mhatre (59 off 36). The ace opener packed enough energy to hit sixes even in the death overs. He finished off the 19th from Lungi Ngidi by lifting a fuller delivery outside off over wide long on for a six.

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Much was expected of Sanju since his high-profile switch to CSK from the Rajasthan Royals. But he could not hit the ground running against the Royals, Punjab Kings and the champions RCB. Tonight, though, he was in control from the off, fueling CSK to 62 in the powerplay.

Sanju hit Mukesh Kumar for consecutive fours and launched spinner Kuldeep Yadav for a six over extra cover with his trademark shot. He was dropped on 55 by Nissanka off Axar Patel’s bowling, and he made DC pay a heavy price.

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Sanju’s heroics in the T20 World Cup has transformed his role in the national team. With three half-centuries in the crucial period of the campaign, including in the semifinal and the final, Sanju helped India retain the title and secured the Player of the Tournament prize too.