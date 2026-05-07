BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), accusing them of demanding about 10,000 complimentary tickets for the IPL knockout matches, originally slated to be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, the BCCI shifted one of the playoffs to New Chandigarh and the final to Ahmedabad, breaking a norm which guaranteed the fixtures to the reigning IPL champions. In an interview with a news agency, Saikia explained why the Chinnaswamy Stadium was overlooked.

“As per the IPL protocol, we have to share only 15% of the ticket share as complimentary to the hosting association.... (but) beyond the 15%, they were asking for like another 10,000 tickets,” Saikia said on Thursday.

He said the BCCI had written to the KSCA on May 1 after learning that it had taken “much more than 15%” of complimentary tickets during the league phase. While the respective state associations host the IPL league rounds, the BCCI takes over the hosting rights for the playoffs and the final.

“We were shocked to get an email from the KSCA on May 2, in which they had stated that in addition to the 15%, they would require a huge chunk for their members, clubs, life members and various miscellaneous reasons.

“Most surprisingly, we have to shell out 900 tickets for their local MLAs and MLCs. Also, 700 complimentary tickets to the government of Karnataka. Apart from that, a few additional complimentary tickets have to be given to the cricket association to distribute to the persons they feel like.”

Last year, 11 died in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL-winning celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Following the incident, the Chinnaswamy remained shut for domestic and international fixtures until a safety audit reopened the venue for this year’s IPL matches. Chinnaswamy was at the centre of a different kind of issue before the start of the IPL as local MLAs went public demanding free tickets and VIP treatment.