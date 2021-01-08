Feel bad for Blasters' passionate fans: IM Vijayan

Anything done without purpose is pointless! A clear and compelling purpose is the glue that binds together a group of individuals. What Kerala Blasters lacked in their match against Odisha FC on Thursday was a strong intent to win. Once again, they failed to play as a cohesive unit and looked like a group of individuals with no plan.

The team lacked a shared vision and it reflected in their game. It may sound pessimistic, but the 2-4 loss to the bottom-placed Odisha FC has put them in a pretty hopeless situation.

Honestly, I feel bad for Blasters' passionate fans who have supported this team through thick and thin.



I want the players to show some kind of purpose on the field, at least to keep their loyal supporters engaged!



(The writer is a former captain of Indian football team)