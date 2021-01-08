Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
FRI JAN 8, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Feel bad for Blasters' passionate fans: IM Vijayan

Odisha FC players celebrate a goal against Kerala Blasters. Photo: ISL
Our Correspondent
Published: January 08, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Topic | Football

Anything done without purpose is pointless! A clear and compelling purpose is the glue that binds together a group of individuals. What Kerala Blasters lacked in their match against Odisha FC on Thursday was a strong intent to win. Once again, they failed to play as a cohesive unit and looked like a group of individuals with no plan. 

The team lacked a shared vision and it reflected in their game.  It may sound pessimistic, but the 2-4 loss to the bottom-placed Odisha FC has put them in a pretty hopeless situation.

 

Honestly, I feel bad for Blasters' passionate fans who have supported this team through thick and thin. 

I want the players to show some kind of purpose on the field, at least to keep their loyal supporters engaged! 

(The writer is a former captain of Indian football team)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.