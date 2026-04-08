Bayern Munich secured a crucial away win over Real Madrid, while Arsenal edged past Sporting CP in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties on Tuesday.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid were outplayed by a clinical Bayern Munich side, who took control of the tie with a composed performance.

Vincent Kompany’s men broke the deadlock just before half-time when Serge Gnabry threaded a precise through ball to Luis Diaz, who beat the offside trap and slotted past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st minute.

Bayern doubled their advantage moments after the restart, with Michael Olise setting up Harry Kane, who finished neatly from the edge of the box following a swift counter-attack.

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Real Madrid improved after the hour mark and pulled one back in the 74th minute, as Kylian Mbappe turned in Trent Alexander Arnold’s low cross at the far post. The hosts pushed for an equaliser, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer produced a string of fine saves to deny Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, ensuring the visitors carried a slender yet significant lead into the second leg.

“We came out for the second half and conceded a goal straight away. Both goals we conceded were gifts. Both sides had plenty of chances, but Bayern’s best player today was Neuer,” Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger told Movistar Plus.

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The winners of the tie will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool, who play their first leg on Wednesday, in the semi-finals.

Arsenal snatch late win

Arsenal secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Sporting CP in Lisbon, thanks to a stoppage-time goal from substitute Kai Havertz. In a tightly contested match, both sides came close in the first half, with Sporting’s Maxi Araujo and Arsenal’s Noni Madueke hitting the woodwork.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal against Sporting. Photo: Reuters

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Arsenal thought they had taken the lead earlier, but a Martin Zubimendi effort was ruled out, while goalkeeper David Raya made several crucial saves late in the game to keep the score level.

The breakthrough finally came in added time when Havertz, who replaced the injured Martin Odegaard in the 70th minute, was left unmarked inside the box and calmly finished after being set up by Gabriel Martinelli.

“Beautiful — that’s the impact you need at this stage of the season. Everybody has to make an impact, and they certainly did that tonight,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Amazon Prime.

The result marked a return to winning ways for Arsenal after consecutive defeats, including their FA Cup exit and League Cup final loss to Manchester City. However, the injury to Odegaard could be a concern for Arteta ahead of the second leg.

The winners of this tie will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, who meet on Wednesday, in the semi-finals.