India's ace badminton player P V Sindhu has confirmed her safe return to India from Dubai, where she was stranded due to the suspension of flights following the US-Israeli bombing of Iran and the subsequent retaliation.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe," Sindhu posted on X. "The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back at my house," said the two-time Olympic medallist.

Sindhu and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, had escaped an explosion near their accommodation. Later, they moved to a secure location as tensions remained high in the Middle East.

Over the last two days, Sindhu had posted updates, reassuring her fans about her safety. However, she said it had been terrifying to hear interceptions overhead and the rapid escalation of the situation.

In between, Sindhu repeatedly credited the authorities in Dubai for being supportive, and she reiterated that after landing home. "A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say," Sindhu posted.

However, unexpected developments meant she missed the All England Championships, which began today in Birmingham.