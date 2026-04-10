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KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) crushed ICF, Chennai, 99-31, to storm into the women’s final of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament in Kozhikode on Friday.

KSEB led 22-9 in the first quarter and made it 40-17 at halftime. Going into the final quarter, the power-women had a 68-21 lead, leaving their opponents from Chennai with no chance of a recovery.

Jesly P S top-scored with 17 points while Swapna Merin and Aneesha Cleetus chipped in with 15 and 14 respectively, and Sreekala R made 12 points.

In another game in the women’s category, South Central Railways defeated Eastern Railway, 84-73. SCR will play ICF to decide the opponent for KSEB in the final.

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Results (women): KSEB 99 (Jesly PS 17, Swapna Merin 15, Aneesha Cleetus 14, Sreekala R. 12, Nimmy Mathew 11) bt ICF Chennai 31 (Nikhita Amudan 9); SCR Secunderabad 84 (Pushpa Senthil Kumar 14, Sandra Francis 12, Harshitha B 11) bt Eastern Railway Kolkata 73 (Poonam Chaturvedi 20, Neema Doma Bhutia 20)

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