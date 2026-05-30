Vinesh Phogat’s much-anticipated return to competitive wrestling ended in disappointment on Saturday as she lost 4-6 to Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg semifinals of the Asian Games selection trials.

The reigning two-time world championships medallist was aiming to re-enter the national team after the traumatic disqualification at the 2024 Paris Olympics but fell short despite a strong start.

“I do not feel I have failed. I was fighting a whole system… I will come back,” Vinesh said after the match.

The day had begun with controversy even before she stepped on the mat. Initially, she was told she could only compete in the 50kg category, her division in the last four international events, including the Paris Olympics. Vinesh objected and accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) of discrimination. Federation president Sanjay Singh intervened, allowing her to compete in the 53kg category. She weighed in at 53.9kg and entered the draw.

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Vinesh opened her campaign with a 7-1 win over Jyoti. In the quarterfinal, she faced Nishu Kumari in a dramatic contest filled with technical glitches and controversial calls.

Nishu took an early 5-0 lead with a spectacular four-point throw. Vinesh fought back with a four-point throw and eventually edged Nishu 7-6 after an intense bout decided on criteria and failed challenges.

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In the semifinals against Meenakshi Goyat, Vinesh struggled to find her rhythm and lost 4-6, ending her campaign.

In the final, Antim Panghal defeated Meenakshi 3-2, avenging a previous defeat in the Asian Championship trials. Meenakshi received a red card after arguing with the mat chairman.

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This marked Vinesh’s first competitive appearance since the Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified from the 50kg final for being 100 grams over the weight limit.

The Delhi High Court had earlier directed WFI to treat her as an “iconic player” and allow her participation in the trials.

Despite the setback, Vinesh remained determined. “I am here for at least two years,” she had told reporters earlier in the day.

Fans cheered her efforts, but by evening, her comeback trail had hit another obstacle, leaving the wrestling star to regroup and plan the next phase of her career.