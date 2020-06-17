Raveena Tandon says she has been removed from films by heroes, their girlfriends

Actress Raveena Tandon has revisited 'old wounds', agreeing that camps in Bollywood do exist. She says she has been made fun of, removed from movies by heroes and their girlfriends.

"Mean girl' gang of the industry. Camps do exist. Made fun of, bn removed from films by Heroes, their girlfriends, Journo chamcha and their career destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat. fight back. Some survive Some Dont. #oldwoundsrevisited," (sic.) Raveena tweeted.

She said that if someone comes out and speaks the truth they "are branded a liar, mad, psychotic."

"Chamcha journos write pages and pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done. Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste."

Raveena, who made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with "Patthar Ke Phool", has worked I a string of hits including "Mohra", "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi", "Dulhe Raja", "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and "Satta".

She says she fought back harder for herself.

"It can happen to someone born within, an "insider" as I can hear insider/outsider words, some anchors blaring away. But you fight back. The more they tried to bury me, the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win, and Evil to lose."

She agrees that the pressure to stay put in Bollywood is high.

"I love my industry, but yes, the pressures are high, there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds, but that's what makes the world. One has to pick up the pieces, walk again and again, with the head held high," she wrote.