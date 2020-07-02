Remember Notebook fame Skanda Ashok? Here’s what the actor is up to now

The 2006 Malayalam film Notebook was a turning point for many. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film introduced an array of newcomers. The film starred Maria Roy, Roma, Parvathy and Skanda Ashok.

While the leading ladies had their own way in industry, the hero Skanda Ashok, after doing a few more movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu moved on to work in television serials. After his movie stints, Skanda Ashok shot to fame for his on-screen character 'Raman' in a popular daily soap 'Radha Ramana'.

The Kannada actor got hitched to the love of his life Shika Prasad in the year 2018. The lovebirds dated each other for nearly four and a half years and decided to take their relationship a step ahead as they got married on May 30, 2018. And now, their pics are doing the rounds on social media. The couple is expecting their first child and the pics from the baby shower function have gone viral.

Although it was a private affair, the function was attended by many celebs from the industry, who blessed the soon-to-be-parents for the arrival of the little bundle of joy. Shwetha Prasad, RJ Pradeep, Roopa were some of the celebs who attended the function.