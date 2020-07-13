Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, friends for concern and prayers

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tweeted to express gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers, after he and his family members tested Covid-19 positive.

In a series of two tweets, Big B wrote: "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love …It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me …I put my hands together and say. Thank you for your eternal love and affection." His post was accompanied by a folded hand emoji.

Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested Covid positive on Saturday night and were admitted to Nanavati hospital. All members of the Bachchan family along with their household staff were tested. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative. Abhishek Bachchan revealed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be observing self-quarantine at their home in Mumbai. His also informed that Jaya Bachchan and other family members have tested negative.

Soon after the news became public, wishes of speedy recovery started pouring in and now fans are relieved to know that Bachchan family's health condition is improving.