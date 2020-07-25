Nithiin and Shalini mehendi ceremony: Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas attend function

Telugu actor Nithiin and Shalini Kandukuri are all set to get hitched on July 26 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the wedding, a Mehendi function was held on Thursday.

Nithiin also shared a photo of his 'Pelli Koduku' function on instagram where Tollywood power star Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram Srinivas and China Babu were seen. The 'Pelli Koduku' ceremony is performed to purify the groom with holy ingredients and to prepare him for the wedding ceremony.



Sharing the photo, Ni9thiin wrote, “A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me”.

In the photo, Nithiin was seen in traditional attire, while Pawan Kalyan was seen in a dothi and kurta.

Meanwhile, for the mehendi, Nithiin was seen in a blue kurta while Shalini looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga with a diamond neckpiece

Due to lockdown guidelines issued by the government, the marriage is going to be a close-knit affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance. Recently, Nithiin has met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and handed over his wedding invitation.