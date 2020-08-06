Prabhas spotted in public, takes selfies with fans

Amid lockdown, actor Prabhas was recently spotted at Khairatabad RTA office, Hyderabad. The actor was at the government office for some personal work.

Some office employees and fans present there approached him for a selfie and he happily obliged, according to reports.

Dressed in a simple blue shirt, paired with grey trousers, sunglasses and masks, Prabhas clicked pictures with police personnel who were present on duty.

Also, the actor was spotted wearing the mask throughout the time.

Prabhas has been winning hearts with this gesture.

On the career front, Prabhas will be next seen on screen in Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama which also stars Pooja Hegde.