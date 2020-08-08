{{head.currentUpdate}}

Told you guys I'd beat this: Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan has successfully recovered from COVID-19. The actor took to social media to share the good news on Saturday.

He tweeted, "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!"

The actor's father, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, had also tested positive but was discharged from the hospital days ago after successfully defeating the virus.

His wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and minor daughter Aradhya had also tested positive for the virus. Both of them were recovered from the infection.

