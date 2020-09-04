This photo of Manju Warrier with Samyukta and Bhavana is all about friendship goals!

Malayalam stars Manju Warrier, Samyukta Varma and Bhavana are known to be thick friends and have been giving us major friendship goals for the longest time.

Recently, the trio reunited and posed for a few selfies.

It was Bhavana who took to her Instagram and shared the pics. Mentioning that 'best friends are the siblings that God forgot to give', Bhavana called themselves as the soul sisters.

The trio looked amazing in their casuals and were all smiles.

While some commented by saying that their friendship is a gem, some commented and said it was delight to see the three beauty queens in one frame.

While Manju Warrier and Bhavana are still working in films, Samyukta opted out of movies and is busy with her family life.