{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

This photo of Manju Warrier with Samyukta and Bhavana is all about friendship goals!

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

manju-samyukta-bhavana
SHARE

Malayalam stars Manju Warrier, Samyukta Varma and Bhavana are known to be thick friends and have been giving us major friendship goals for the longest time.

Recently, the trio reunited and posed for a few selfies.

It was Bhavana who took to her Instagram and shared the pics. Mentioning that 'best friends are the siblings that God forgot to give', Bhavana called themselves as the soul sisters.

The trio looked amazing in their casuals and were all smiles.

While some commented by saying that their friendship is a gem, some commented and said it was delight to see the three beauty queens in one frame.

While Manju Warrier and Bhavana are still working in films, Samyukta opted out of movies and is busy with her family life.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES