After battling cancer, actress Sharanya slowly returns to life

Kochi: Film-serial actress Sharanya Sasi is on the path to recovery after battling cancer.

After a surgery held in last April, Sharanya was partially paralysed. She then underwent physiotherapy at Peace Valley Hospital in Kothamangalam and is now able to walk. She has left the hospital.

Sharanya had fainted at a shooting set in 2012. Her colleagues rushed her to the hospital and the actress was diagnosed with cancer. She underwent seven brain surgeries and was left partially paralysed.

Sharanya also had to face a financial crisis. During these difficult times, Sharanya found a pillar of support in Seema G Nair, an office-bearer of the Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA)

Seema took Sharanya, who was bed-ridden at her rented accommodation in Thiruvananthapuram, to her house in Vyttila. And then shifted her to the hospital for physiotherapy.

Sharanya made her acting debut through Chacko Randaaman in 2006. She then acted in several serials and films such as Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu, Bombay March 12, and Ann Maria Kalippilanu.