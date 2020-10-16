{{head.currentUpdate}}

Prithviraj’s birthday cake has 'Aadujeevitham' reference, fans loving Supriya’s idea

Prithviraj Sukumaran has turned 38 on Friday. While friends from the industry are pouring in heartfelt messages, Prithvi took to Instagram to share a picture of the customised cake, the idea of which was designed by his wife, Supriya Menon.

Interestingly, the cake had a reference to his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham. The cake has a tag on top, which reads, “Happy Birthday Daada”.  With a structure of a white goat head attached in the middle, Prithviraj pointed that only a few people will understand it.

#Nabeel 😃 If you know you know! ❤️🐏

Looks like, fans are loving it as they have taken over the comments section.

Aadujeevitham is an upcoming biography by director Blessy. Najeeb's dream was to work in the Persian Gulf states and earn enough money to send back home. But, he achieves his dream only to be propelled by a series of incidents into a slavelike existence herding goats in the middle of the Saudi desert.

Meanwhile, Supriya too took to her social media pages to share a loving post on her husband’s birthday. Calling it a rollercoaster year, she says that she hopes to share the comfort of love during every highs and lows.

