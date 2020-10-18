Jayasurya, Namitha Pramod reunite with Nadirshah for a thriller

Director Nadirshah, after back-to-back entertainers will be helming an out-and-out thriller as his next. The upcoming movie will have him reuniting with Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod, who were also part of his debut directorial Amar Akbar Antony.

Apart from Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod, Salim Kumar will also be playing a lead character in the film. The movie will start rolling on November 10 in Ernakulam.

Suneesh Varanad has scripted the movie who earlier wrote Sajid Yahiya’s Mohanlal and Qalb. Sujith Vaassudev is the cinematographer of the yet-to-be-titled movie.

The movie will be bankrolled by the production house of actor Arun Narayan.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya is also awaiting the release of Vellam. Directed by Prajesh Sen, ‘Vellam’ is an ambitious project of Jayasurya as his first collaboration with the same director bagged him a Kerala State award for the best actor. Jayasurya and Samyuktha Menon will be essaying the lead characters in the movie.