Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has hiked power charges for the second time in just four months. This time, electricity tariffs have been increased by 5 to 20 paise per unit, while the fixed charges have gone up by ₹5 to ₹20. The revised rates have been in effect since April 1.

The earlier tariff revision was implemented on December 5, 2024 and in that very order, the Electricity Regulatory Commission also approved an additional hike for the 2025–26 period. However, this latest increase was introduced without any prior notice to consumers.

The timing of the hike, which came into effect in April when electricity consumption usually hits the peak, means the KSEB stands to gain more revenue than it would from a hike implemented in November. Commercial consumers using more than 2000 watts have been spared from the increase, while small-scale traders below that slab have seen a rise in their rates.

Certain categories, including orphanages, hospitals, autonomous colleges and telecom companies have been exempted from the tariff hike. Power charges for street lighting, however, have also been increased. The revised rates will remain in effect until March 31, 2027.

Since the hike was part of an already approved order, KSEB did not issue a separate notification for the April 1 revision. Nor were consumers informed in advance. Instead, the changes were quietly incorporated into the billing software. For consumers who receive electricity bills every two months, the revised rates will apply starting from this billing cycle. For those billed monthly, the increased rates have already come into force.