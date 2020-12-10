{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actress Yamuna gets married

Popular serial actress Yamuna got married. The actress got married to Devan, a psychotherapist based out of America.

The wedding

The traditional Hindu ritual was held at Sri Mookambika Temple, Kollur. A few pics from the ceremony had surfaced online and is doing the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ: My daughter decided that I should get a divorce: Yamuna on off-screen life

Yamuna was seen in a traditional saree. The newlyweds were seen posing with Yamuna's daughters.

The second marriage

Yamuna was married to director SP Mahesh and got legally separated in 2019. Yamuna has two daughters Ami and Ashmi.

On work front

Yamuna was just 19 years old when she made her mini screen debut, 23 years ago. In 1999, Yamuna made her silver screen debut through the movie Stalin Sivadas. She then went on to do

a few roles in more than 45 movies including Ustad, Pallabur Devanarayanan, Valyettan, Pattanathil Sundaran

Meerayude Dukkavum Muthuvinte Swapnavum, and Meesamadhavan.

She is currently part of a few TV serials.

