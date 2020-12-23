Fahadh's Malik censored, gets a release date

Actor Fahadh Faasil's much awaited movie Malik has now got a release date.

The makers confirm

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial is slated to have a theatrical release on May 13, 2021, as the Eid special release.

Fahadh Faasil himself confirmed the news through his official Facebook page that the film has been censored and is all ready to hit the big screen.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#Malik in Theatres from May 13, 2021".

The film

Malik features Fahadh Faasil as Sulaiman Malik. The actor is appearing in three different get-ups in the film, which is narrated through various time periods.

Joju George essays a pivotal role in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial, that features Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

NO to OTT

The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 2020 but was later postponed indefinetly due to the pandemic. It is said that many leading OTT platforms had approached the makers for the online streaming rights of Malik. But the makers had made it clear that the movie will only release in the theatres.

It was in the meantime that Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan joined hands for C U Soon which was released on Amazon Prime Video.