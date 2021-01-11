Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome a baby girl

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl.

What Virat said

Virat shared the news on social media.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

The little one

Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

The little one will be called a coronial. Coronial is the term assigned to the generation conceived during this period. The babies may also be referred to as Covid-kids.

Happy Anushka

Ever since the announcement, Anushka Sharma has been sharing her thoughts about this new journey in life. She had shared few photos flaunting her baby bump which were all viral.

The lovely couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The duo are lovingly called as Virushka by fans.

Anushka and Virat, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married

On work front

Anushka Sharma was recently seen in a few advertisments. She recently produced Amazon Prime Video original web series Pataal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul under her production house Clean Slate Films. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Virat Kohli, the captain of India's cricket team, was granted paternity leave by the Board of Cricket Control in India or BCCI and flew home from Australia towards the end of December after playing the first of a four-match Test series. In his absence, the team is being captained by Ajinkya Rahane.