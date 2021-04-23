Manju Warrier’s ChathurMukham withdrawn from theatres

Following Kho Kho movie, the makers of ChathurMukham movie have announced that the film will be withdrawn from all movie screens in Kerala.

Sharing the decision on social media, Manju Warrier who plays the lead in the film said that the decision was made in view of the current situation and for everybody’s health and safety.

She also mentioned that the movie will be re-released in theaters once things fall back in place.

Manju also thanked everyone for accepting their film. In many of the theatres, the film has been running to full houses, and hence they have made the decision with a bit of sadness, mentioned the actress.

She also urged everyone to follow the health instructions given by the state government and stay safe.

The decision comes a day after the state reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases at 22,257.

Touted to be the first techno-horror film in South India, the movie directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V was released on April 8.

With this, Nayattu and Nizhal are the movies currently running in theaters.

With the second wave of Covid, the state has imposed a two-week curfew and has asked theatres to close down operations by 7.30 pm.