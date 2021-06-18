Malayalam
Mohanlal's Marakkar to be Onam gift, to release in theatres in August

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-starrer had been in news over it's uncertainty surrounding the release. Now, the makers have announced a new release date. The announcement comes days after Kerala government lifted the lockdown.

The film will hit the theaters on August 12, week before Onam.

Fans are now glad that a new release date has been announced and it seems that Marakkar will indeed be a game changer.

Recently, it was speculated that the magnum opus might release simultaneously in theatres and a renowned OTT platform, on the same day. However, producer Antony Perumbavoor recently confirmed that Mohanlal's Marakkar will release only in theatres.

Reportedly, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been planned as the biggest theatrical release in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal will be seen as the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed Ali in the film, which has been jointly scripted by the director Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi.

