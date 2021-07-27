Mukesh is a good man but not a good husband: Methil Devika

Actor-politician Mukesh is apparently heading for a divorce as his marital ties with his second spouse have frayed.

Mukesh's wife Methil Devika has approached the family court, seeking a divorce.



In an exclusive interview with Manorama News, Devika opened up about her decision to split with the two-time legislator representing the Kollam Legislative Assembly constituency in Kerala.

“I have no adverse feelings towards Mukesh and the choice to split is purely a personal decision,” Devika stated.

“I was waiting for the elections to get over. And then met my lawyer and expressed my decision. I have no issues with Mukesh's family. With this, many fake news is being circulated which, I must say, is baseless,” she further said.

She attributed political motives for the many controversies around him. “They are solely because of his political role. Before entering politics, he knew about the likely repercussions and was willing to face them. He was unperturbed by all those negativity. As far as I know, he is a good human being,” Devika, who is a dancer, clarified.

However, she admitted that she failed to understand him. “Though we were together for the past eight years, I was not able to understand him as a husband. He was never a good husband. So no matter how many years I live with him, I won't be able to understand him. Hence, I decided to split,” Devika spoke on the motive.

She also explained that she has nothing to gain out of this parting and she doesn't intend to get anything by ending this relationship. “Though apart, we hope to remain good friends,” she concluded.

Devika has been staying in her ancestral home in Palakkad over the past few months due to personal differences with Mukesh.

Mukesh was previously married to popular South Indian actress Saritha. However, in 2011, the duo got divorced. The couple has two sons.

Later in 2013, Mukesh found love for the second time and had married Devika.