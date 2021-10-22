Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham trailer is a fun-filled ride, release date out

The trailer of Nivin Pauly's Kanakam Kamini Kalaham has been released and the film promises to be a fun ride. Though the one-minute 30-seconds video does not reveal anything about the plot, there are many refrences including political correctness and nepotism. By the end of the dramatical trailer, director Ratheesh himself makes an appearance.

The video then ends revealing the release date of the movie as November 12.

Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham marks the first direct-to-digital Malayalam release for Disney+ Hotstar.

Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Vincy Aloshious, Jaffer Idukki, and Joy Mathew play major roles in the film.

Produced by Nivin's home banner Pauly Jr Pictures, Vinod Illampally shot the film while Manoj Kannoth edited it.