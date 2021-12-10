IMDb top 10: Jai Bhim takes top spot as popular movie of the year, Aspirants is top web series

IMDb has unveiled its list of the most popular Indian movies and series of the year. Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video has 6 of its movies and 3 of its originals secure a place in IMDB’s list.

Jai Bhim and Shershaah led the list of most popular films, while Aspirants and Dhindora led the list of the most popular series of the year.

Here are the top 10 films:

1. Jai Bhim

2. Shershaah

3. Sooryavanshi

4. Master

5. Sardar Udham

6. Mimi

7. Karnan

8. Shiddat

9. Drishyam 2

10. Haseen Dillruba

Talking about this achievement, Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer & lead actor of Jai Bhim in a statement said, “As an actor and producer, it’s not often that you come across incidents that leave you shaken. Jai Bhim has been one such experience, a film I am immensely proud to be a part of. It underlines an inarticulate subject and narrates a story of helplessness and social change in a fine blend of emotions and drama. It’s so heart-warming to see the love and appreciation that’s been coming our way from all quarters, critics and audience alike. I am elated that Jai Bhim is a part of the coveted ‘IMDb Top Rated Movies of 2021’ and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our well-wishers and viewers for their votes. This kind of response reinstates our belief in good stories and the need to bring them to life. Thankful to Prime Video for taking Jai Bhim to more than 240 countries and territories.”

Meanwhile, IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021 are:

1. Aspirants

2. Dhindora

3. The Family Man

4. The Last Hour

5. Sunflower

6. Candy

7. Ray

8. Grahan

9. November Story

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The lists are compiled based on page views on IMDb. To qualify, a film or show must have been released between January 1 and November 29 and must have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher. These titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.