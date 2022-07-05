Malayalam
'Baahubali' producer slams Resul Pookutty for homophobic comment on 'RRR'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2022 09:05 AM IST Updated: July 05, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Resul Pookutty
Resul Pookutty described RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, as a 'gay love story'. File photos
 Academy award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has come out against Rajamouli's much-celebrated film 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr. Responding to a tweet by film scriptwriter and actor Munish Bhardwaj, who also slammed the film, Resul Pookutty called the film a 'gay love story'.

The film revolves around two characters Bheem and Ram, who are portrayed as water and fire and the battle between both of them. Ram is shown as a noble leader while Bheem is depicted as embodiment of brute force.

The movie, which hit theatres on March 25, had done extremely well in theatres while its collection crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally, just 16 days after the film released.

Resul Pookutty’s statement has drawn flak from a section of Twitter users. 'Baahubali' producer Shoba Yarlagadda, himself, came out heavily against Resul stating that the movie was a ‘gay love story’. “Even if it was, is "gay love story" a bad thing? How can you justify using this ? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!,” the producer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another section of users have come out against the sound designer for calling the 'RRR' actress Alia Bhatt just a ‘prop in that film’. One person commented; ‘Sad to hear his comments on the film and the lead actress.”

Meanwhile, Resul Pookutty clarified his statement by saying there was nothing wrong if the movie was a ‘gay love story’.

“Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted to my frnd, The banter that already exists in public domain &nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have to take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense to any stake holders. I rest my case here! (sic)”, he wrote.

