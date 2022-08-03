Malayalam
Mammootty releases ‘Oru Chodhyachinnam Pole' sung by Mohanlal for 'Bermuda’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2022 01:28 PM IST
The song is composed by Ramesh Narayanan, while Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics
 Mohanlal, who has crooned a couple of songs in his film career, has sung another number for the upcoming movie 'Bermuda' starring Shane Nigam and Vinay Fortt. The movie, directed by Rajeev Kumar, is a comedy entertainer and revolves around a character Indugopan who approaches the police station with a strange complaint.

Shane in a recent interview, had said the movie, though a comedy, also reflects the mindset of the youth these days.

'Bermuda' is a song-driven movie and has a total of four title tracks.

The song, 'Oru Chodhya Chinnam Pole' sung by Mohanlal was shared by Mammootty, on Tuesday.

The song is composed by Ramesh Narayanan, while Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics. Vinay Forrt plays the character SI Joshua. Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop, Gowri Nanda, Noorin Sherif are among the other members of the cast. The movie is bankrolled by Suraj CK, Biju CJ, Shinoy Mathew and Badusha NM, under the banners of 24 Frames and Badusha Cinemas. The film will hit theatres on August 19.

