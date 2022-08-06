Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022 to be aired on August 27, 28

The Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022, the most anticipated event organised jointly by Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Mazhavil Manorama, will be aired on August 27 and 28. Actor Maniyanpillai Raju, who is also vice-president of AMMA, told Manorama News that the artists were happy to be part of such a show as they have become active again in the field after the pandemic induced lull. He hoped that the show would be an amazing entertainer and a grand success.

The association has been organising rehearsal camps for actors at various locations in Kochi as part of the event. The programme includes skits, short plays, dance and music with all leading actors, including Mohanlal.

A lumpsome amount will be paid to AMMA for the event which will, reportedly, be used to pay the monthly pension of their members.