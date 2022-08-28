Malayalam
Entertainment

Watch Mohanlal magic on the dance floor at Mazhavil Manorama Awards

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Manju Warrier
Actress Manju Warrier performed at the awards function, the first part of which was telecast earlier.
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: The mini-screen audience can enjoy the much-awaited time travel dance performance by superstar Mohanlal this evening. The second part of Mazhavil Manorama Entertainment Awards 2022 will be aired from 7 pm onwards on Mazhavil Manorama channel.

Mohanlal shares the stage with silver screen divas like Swetha Menon, Miya, Honey Rose and Durga Krishna. Besides, Jayasuriya, Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan will sing some super hit songs in the show held in association with the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors.

Besides, Mukesh, Guinness Pakru and Vijayaraghavan will entertain the audience with comedy skits.

The viewers can watch special emotional moments between Mohanlal and Sreenivasan as the latter receives the Ultimate Entertainer award.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds are the main sponsors of the event. 

