It's a wrap for Bhavana's film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2022 02:40 PM IST Updated: September 19, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Bhavana is returning to Mollywood after a gap of five years with this film. Photo: Instagram
'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu', the comeback Malayalam film of actor Bhavana, has wrapped up. The film went on the floors in June and will see Bhavana and actor Sharafudheen in prominent roles. The film which is directed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, will also feature Anarkali Nazer, Ashokan and Shebin Benson also in prominent roles.

The movie is produced by Renish Abdul Khader and Rajesh Krishna under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainmments in association with Rajesh Krishna's London Talkies. The dialogues are written by Vivek Bharathan, who worked on the screenplay too. Arun Rushdie is handling the camera while Midhun Chalissery is the art director of the film. The music is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues, while the lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Bhavana, who was lauded for openly sharing her experiences in the high-profile actor abduction case, is returning to Mollywood after a gap of five years. Her last Malayalam film was Prithviraj's 'Adam Joan'. She acted in a short film and a few other language films during this gap.

