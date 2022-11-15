It's been a painful year for Telugu actor Mahesh Babu who lost his father and superstar Krishna on Tuesday. Earlier in January, Mahesh also lost his brother Ramesh Babu, while on September 28, his mother Indira breathed her last.

From Rajnikant, Kamal Haasan to Surya, many actors and filmmakers offered their condolences on the death of the late actor. “An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna garu is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh garu,” wrote Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 15, 2022

“The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh,” Rajnikant posted on his Twitter page.

Krishna has two wives. Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu, Padmavati, Manjula and Priyadarshini are children from his first wife Indira. He later married actress and producer Vijaya Nirmala who died in 2019.

Krishna who started his career in Telugu cinema during the early 60s soon became a popular actor. He reigned as a superstar between 1960 till the 80s and has acted in over 350 films in his five-decade-old career.

Films like 'Gudachari 116', 'Manchi Katsama', 'Lakshmi Niwasam', 'Vichitra Katsama', 'Devdas', 'Bhale Krishnadu' and 'Guru Sishyasulu' are some of the big hits in Krishna's career. He also gained attention as a director and producer. In 2009, the country honored him with Padma Bhushan. In the meantime, he was active in politics.