Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mohanlal heads to Morocco for next leg of Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Ram’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal
The film shoot was delayed by three years due to the pandemic. Photo: Jeethu Joseph | Instagram | jeethu4ever
Topic | Entertainment News

Mohanlal who has had a busy year with back-to-back shoots is now off to Morocco for the next schedule of ‘Ram’ directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The director himself posted a photo of Mohanlal boarding a flight to the film’s location. “RAM Boarding for next location.... Erfoud, Morocco,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘Ram’ is actor Mohanlal’s third collaboration with the hit director who worked with him in ‘Dhrishyam’ and ‘12th Man’.

RELATED ARTICLES

Some of the scenes shot in Dhanushkodi, Shimla and Delhi were wrapped up prior to the pandemic. The film then got stalled for nearly 3 years as the makers could not progress with the shoot of the film due to the pandemic.

A few months ago, Jeethu had announced that they have resumed shooting of the film. While some of the scenes were shot in Ernakulam, the rest of the movie is now being filmed in international locations, including England, Morocco and Tunisia.

Though the makers have not released much details about the film, we know that Mohanlal plays a RAW agent in the film. Trisha, Anoop Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Prachi Tahlan, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishna, among others play prominent roles in the film.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.