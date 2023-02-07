Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Jithu Madhavan recalls incident that inspired his debut movie ‘Romancham’

Simson Sunny
Published: February 07, 2023 02:49 PM IST
Jithu Madhavan-Soubin Shahir
Jithu Madhavan (R) with Soubin Shahir on the sets of the film.
Topic | Entertainment News

Jithu Madhavan was an aeronautical engineering student who loved hanging out with friends in Bengaluru before becoming a filmmaker. Interestingly, Jithu decided to share an uncanny experience from his own life through his movie. The debutant director has made a fabulous entry into the cinema industry with ‘Romancham’, a horror comedy. This is a genre that is not explored much in Malayalam cinema. In a candid chat, Jithu opens up about ‘Romancham’ and why he chose such a unique theme for his debut film.

The horror...

Jithu was a student in Bengaluru from 2005 – 2009. He used to live in Marthahalli along with a few friends. He has turned a real life experience from those days into his debut movie. “I was terrified when I experienced those things. However, years later, everything seemed hilarious while recalling those experiences, with my friends. That is how the movie became a horror – comedy,” says Jithu.

RELATED ARTICLES

Landing in the movies

“Cinema had always been a dream. I kept thinking about it even when I was studying in Bengaluru. After completing my studies, I got a job at a firm in Bengaluru. Four years later, I entered the film industry as filmmaker Kamal’s assistant in ‘Utopiayille Rajavu’. I also assisted John Paul, who turned producer in ‘Romancham’, in his movie ‘Guppy’. I am sure that ‘Romancham’ is a movie that you could enjoy with your family and friends. The story isn’t finished; that is why the movie ended with a hint for a possible sequel,” notes Jithu.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.