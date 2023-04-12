Samantha battles with fever ahead of 'Shaakuntalam' release

Samantha is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated movie, 'Shaakuntalam', but unfortunately, the actress has fallen ill amidst her busy schedule of promoting the film across the country. In a recent tweet, Samantha shared with her fans that she is currently suffering from a fever and has lost her voice.

(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love.



Unfortunately the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 12, 2023

Despite looking forward to the release of the movie, she acknowledged that her hectic schedule has taken a toll on her health. Samantha has requested her fans to show their support by joining the team behind 'Shaakuntalam' at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT.