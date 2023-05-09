Arijit Singh injured by overzealous fan during live concert

During a live concert in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, singer Arijit Singh suffered an injury after a fan forcibly pulled his hand while trying to shake it. The incident occurred when Singh was interacting with the audience during his performance.

Despite the singer's pleas to respect artists, the fan's sudden gesture caused him to lose control and sustain an injury. Despite being injured, Arijit Singh remained composed and stressed the importance of respecting artists to the fan. The singer received on-stage first aid and continued his performance without interruption. In a video clip, he can be seen explaining to the fan the extent of his injury, "You were pulling me… See, my hand is shaking. I’m struggling… I can’t move my hand."

Known for his soulful voice, Singh is a popular playback singer in Bollywood, having made his debut with 'Phir Mohabbat' from the film Murder 2.