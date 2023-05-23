Fahadh Faasil's 'Paachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' locks OTT release date

'Paachuvum Albutha Vilakkum', written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, has finally locked it's OTT release date. The movie, which features Fahadh Faasil in the lead, is a family drama that is infused with comedy.

Fahadh plays Prashanth Rajan aka Pachu in the film, while Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans also play prominent roles.

The light-hearted comedy-drama, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, narrates the story of a Mumbai-based middle-class Malayali businessman – Pachu, who travels to Kerala for an errand. But during his visit, a series of unexpected events lead him to a lucrative opportunity, wrapped in even more surprises and twists than he could have imagined. The film follows Pachu, as he embarks on this transformative journey of empathy, and love, while assisting a spirited senior in her noble endeavour.

Talking about the film’s global streaming premiere, actor Fahadh Faasil said, "My character, Pachu, is an ordinary man, who lives an ordinary life but suddenly finds himself on this extraordinary journey, which changes his perspective of live and everything in it. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is a beautiful story of an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, and drama, making it a light and engaging watch for audience of all ages.”

The movie will start streaming on Prime Video on May 26. “Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum has received an extremely positive response from the audience and critics, not only for its unique story, and exceptional performances, but also for the deep and meaningful message behind it. We realise that with the right intention, approach, and execution, films can move people. And we tried to do just that, with a delicate balance of comedy and drama. I am delighted that Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will reach an even wider audience when it premieres on Prime Video, and I can’t wait for them to watch and enjoy it as much as I did while making it,” he said.