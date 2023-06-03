Baahubali makers borrowed Rs 400 crore at high rates: Rana Daggubati

SS Rajamouli's epic film 'Baahubali' made a significant impact and ushered in the era of dominance for South Indian cinema in the Indian entertainment industry. Starring Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, the movie became a blockbuster sensation at the box office.

Recently, Rana disclosed the immense financial pressure faced by the film's creators due to its grand scale and high budget. To bring the colossal production to life, they had to borrow a staggering amount of Rs 300-400 crore from banks at exorbitant interest rates, ranging from 24 to 28 per cent.

During a recent event, Rana further revealed that in the past, Telugu filmmakers used to mortgage their homes or properties to banks and endured interest rates of around 24-28 per cent to finance their films. The financial risks associated with 'Baahubali' were acknowledged by SS Rajamouli himself. He expressed a profound sense of responsibility towards the individuals who had entrusted their faith and invested a significant sum of money in the project. Rajamouli openly admitted that if 'Baahubali' had failed, it would have had severe consequences for everyone involved.