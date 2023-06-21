'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aaliya Siddiqui says she was attracted to Nawazuddin's eyes

Mumbai: Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya, who is a contestant of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', recalled how she fell in love with the actor, during a discussion with her co-housemate Cyrus Broacha.

On the Monday episode of the show, hosted by Salman Khan, Aaliya told Cyrus that she knew Nawazuddin's brother, who was then his assistant. She was staying somewhere as a paying guest and that was when the actor's brother asked her to stay with them till she found a new place. She agreed after much contemplation.

"I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey," she said. Cyrus then asked her about her new man.

Talking about him, Aaliya said that he is Italian and a beautiful person. She said that the mystery man is a 'software engineer' and makes her feel protected. "So he said he liked my eyes and then we started talking. He is a software engineer. He gives you respect and love. He makes you feel protected and chivalrous. That's why I came into this relationship openly after 19 years. I wasn't scared," Aaliya told Cyrus.

After a deep conversation, Aaliya and Cyrus talked about marriage to which she said she doesn't "plan to get married again".

After 19 years of being married to Nawazuddin, the couple have called it quits and divorce proceedings are under way. Nawazuddin and Aaliya have two children together.

(With IANS inputs)