Vikram and Malavika Mohanan recreate Arjun Ashokan's famous head nod in 'Thangalaan' pack-up video

Published: July 05, 2023 02:03 PM IST
It's pack-up time for Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan! And they shared a fun video that had all the crew members and some of the actors imitating Arjun Ashokan’s quirky head shake in ‘Romancham’ along with that funky audio track to announce their pack up. Pa Ranjith, Vikram, and Malavika Mohanan were spotted in the video.

Vikram has once again tried a huge makeover for his character in 'Thangalaan'. It will be a big film in the history of Tamil cinema. And Vikram’s performance will definitely be the highlight of the film.

Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan are the other main leads of Thangalaan produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions. KE Njanavel Raja is presenting the film.

The film is set in the British Era and is based on an incident that happened at the KGF. Pa Ranjith has written the screenplay along with Tamil Prabha. GV Prakash Kumar has done the music and A Kishore Kumar is the cinematographer. Action choreography is by Anbu Arivu.  

